Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, Industrials
Niu Technologies (NIU) reports strong Q2 earnings results on higher e-scooter sales
Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) reported an increase in profit and revenue for the second quarter of 2020 as a strong recovery in China helped in registering 61% year-over-year e-scooter sales growth. NIU stock, which was trading up about 3% earlier in the pre-market trading hours, turned to red latter.
Net income rose both on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. Revenue rose 22% to RMB644.9 million in the second quarter. While the e-scooter sales volume in China increased 58.5%, sales volume in international markets decreased 53% as a result of COVID-19.
Also read: Niu Technologies (NIU) sees favorable urban mobility trends as markets evolve
NIU expects revenues of the third quarter 2020 to be in the range of RMB850 million to RMB950 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 30% to 45%.
Most Popular
iQIYI divulges SEC probe; IQ and Baidu shares tumble after their Q2 earnings announcement
iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ), a video unit of Chinese search giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), reported second quarter 2020 results on Thursday. As the Chinese Netflix revealed that the US regulatory body
There are many reasons to invest in GoDaddy (GDDY), before it’s too late
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQRyg2TZVuo It is not surprising that web hosting company GoDaddy, Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) witnessed a spike in subscriptions after the shelter-in-place orders came. Like many of its peers in the
Cisco Systems (CSCO) Q4 earnings: Stock tanks on subtle Q1 outlook and cost cut announcement
Networking giant Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported its fourth quarter 2020 financial results Wednesday. Despite the company beating the earnings and revenue estimates, the softer outlook for the first quarter