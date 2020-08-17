Niu Technologies (NIU) reports strong Q2 earnings results on higher e-scooter sales

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) reported an increase in profit and revenue for the second quarter of 2020 as a strong recovery in China helped in registering 61% year-over-year e-scooter sales growth. NIU stock, which was trading up about 3% earlier in the pre-market trading hours, turned to red latter.

Net income rose both on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. Revenue rose 22% to RMB644.9 million in the second quarter. While the e-scooter sales volume in China increased 58.5%, sales volume in international markets decreased 53% as a result of COVID-19.

NIU expects revenues of the third quarter 2020 to be in the range of RMB850 million to RMB950 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 30% to 45%.