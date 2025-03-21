Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

NKE Earnings: Nike reports lower sales for Q3 2025

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) has reported a decline in earnings for the third quarter of 2025, hurt by a slowdown in sales across all major markets and operating segments.

The sneaker giant reported a net income of $794 million or $0.54 per share for the third quarter, compared to $1.17 billion or $0.77 per share in the year-ago quarter. At $4.68 billion, Q3 gross profit was down 16% year-over-year.

The weak bottom-line performance reflects a 9% decrease in third-quarter sales to $11.3 billion. Wholesale revenues were $6.2 billion, down 7% YoY on a reported basis and down 4% on a currency-neutral basis.

