NTNX Earnings: Key highlights from Nutanix Q3 2020 results

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) today announced its third quarter financial results for the period ended April 30, 2020.

NTNX reported net loss of $240.7 million, or $1.23 per share, compared to a net loss of $209.8 million, or $1.15 per share in the third quarter of 2019.

Revenues increased 11% to $318.3 million.

