NVDA Earnings: Nvidia Q2 2025 profit surges on strong revenue growth

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Wednesday reported a sharp rise in second-quarter earnings, reflecting continued strong revenue growth.

The tech firm’s revenues climbed to $30.0 billion in the July quarter from $13.5 billion a year earlier, thanks to strong performance by the Data Center and Gaming segments.

As a result, adjusted profit jumped to $0.68 per share in the second quarter from $0.27 per share a year earlier. Unadjusted net income was $16.6 billion or $0.67 per share in Q2, compared to $6.19 billion or $0.25 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Prior Performance