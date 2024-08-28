Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

NVDA Earnings: Nvidia Q2 2025 profit surges on strong revenue growth

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Wednesday reported a sharp rise in second-quarter earnings, reflecting continued strong revenue growth.

Nvidia Q2 2025 earnings infographic

The tech firm’s revenues climbed to $30.0 billion in the July quarter from $13.5 billion a year earlier, thanks to strong performance by the Data Center and Gaming segments.

As a result, adjusted profit jumped to $0.68 per share in the second quarter from $0.27 per share a year earlier. Unadjusted net income was $16.6 billion or $0.67 per share in Q2, compared to $6.19 billion or $0.25 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Prior Performance

  • Nvidia Q1 2025 earnings infographic
  • Nvidia Q3 2024 earnings infographic

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

Infographic: How Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) performed in Q2 2024

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 4.2% year-over-year to $3.5 billion. Comparable sales fell 5.1%. Net income was $66 million, or

SJM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from J.M. Smucker’s Q1 2025 financial results

The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net sales increased 18% year-over-year to $2.13 billion. Comparable sales increased 1%. Net income rose 1%

Everything you need to know about Zenas BioPharma’s IPO

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. is among the latest healthcare companies to jump on the IPO bandwagon, filing its prospectus even as the market experiences significantly higher activity than in 2023. It

Tags

chipmakersemiconductors

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top