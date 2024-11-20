NVDA Earnings: Nvidia Q3 profit jumps, beats estimates

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Wednesday reported a sharp increase in adjusted profit and revenue for the third quarter of 2025. Earnings also topped analysts’ estimates.
The tech firm’s revenues climbed to $35.1 billion in the October quarter from $18.12 billion a year earlier, driven by strong performance by the Data Center and Gaming segments.
Adjusted profit more than doubled to $0.81 per share in the third quarter from $0.40 per share a year earlier, exceeding expectations. Unadjusted net income was $19.3 billion or $0.78 per share in Q3, compared to $9.24 billion or $0.37 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Prior Performance
