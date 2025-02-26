NVDA Infographic: Nvidia Q4 earnings rise on higher revenues, beat estimates

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Wednesday reported higher revenue and adjusted profit for the fourth quarter of 2025. The numbers also exceeded Wall Street’s projections.

At $39.33 billion, Q4 revenue was up 78% from last year and above analysts’ estimates, mainly reflecting strong growth in the Data Center segment.

On a per-share basis, adjusted earnings were $0.89 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.52 per share a year earlier. Analysts had forecast a slower growth. On a reported basis, the company posted a net income of $22.1 billion or $0.89 per share for Q4, compared to $12.3 billion or $0.49 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Prior Performance