Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Oracle (ORCL) Q1 revenue rises on cloud power; results beat Street view
Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) on Monday reported higher revenues and adjusted profit for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting continued strong demand for its cloud services.
The software giant said its August-quarter revenues increased to $13.3 billion from $12.45 billion in the same period last year. There was a 10% increase in Cloud Services and License Support revenues. Earnings, excluding special items, were $1.39 per share in the first quarter, compared to $1.19 per share in the prior-year period.
On an unadjusted basis, the tech firm reported a net income of $2.93 billion or $1.03 per share for Q1, compared to $2.42 billion or $0.86 per share in the prior year quarter. Both revenue and earnings topped the market’s expectations.
