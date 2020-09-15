Oracle’s (ORCL) notable acquisitions in the last two decades

Reports say that Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) has moved closer to entering into a deal with the China-based video-sharing app TikTok, a unit of ByteDance. Earlier, tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) wanted to grab TikTok in an outright sale. But now, Oracle is expected to take a stake in the newly proposed US operations of TikTok. However, Oracle and TikTok have not confirmed the deal so far.
During the recent Q1 earnings call, the company executives declined to comment on the rumors of buying the US operations of TikTok. The shares of Oracle ended up 4.32% yesterday. Against this backdrop, let’s see some of the notable acquisitions done by Oracle in the last two decades.
1) PeopleSoft
In order to become stronger and bigger in the applications business, Oracle bought PeopleSoft for $26.50 per share (approximately $10.3 billion). The bid was proposed toward the end of 2004 and the company completed the acquisition in 2005.
2) Siebel Systems
The software giant acquired Siebel Systems, which competed with Oracle in the market for sales automation programs. To combat its rival business applications seller SAP, Oracle paid $10.66 for each share of Siebel stock.
3) Hyperion Solutions
In a move to expand in the area of performance management systems, Oracle bought Hyperion in a cash transaction by paying $52 per share of Hyperion’s common stock.
4) BEA Systems
To strengthen its service-oriented architecture strategy, Oracle bought BEA Systems’ outstanding shares for $19.375 per share in January 2008. Earlier, Oracle offered $17 a share and said that it would walk away from the deal in October 2007. BEA had demanded as much as $21 a share.
Also Read: Crisis-driven demand adds fresh vigor to Oracle’s (ORCL) cloud push
5) Sun Microsystems
Oracle bought its long-time partner Sun Microsystems, the owner of Java and Solaris software assets, for $9.50 a share in order to become a full-fledged hardware player.
6) RightNow Technologies
The Redwood City, California-based firm gobbled cloud-based service provide RightNow Technologies for $43 a share. The deal helped to strengthen Oracle Public Cloud service offerings.
7) Taleo
Taleo, a cloud-based talent management solutions provider, was acquired by Oracle for $46 a share. Taleo’s Talent Management Cloud solution became an important addition to the Oracle Public Cloud.
8) Acme Packet
Oracle purchased Acme Packet, a global provider of session border control technology, for $29.25 per share. Acme Packet delivered the next-generation voice, data and unified communications services and applications across IP networks.
Related: Oracle Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
9) MICROS Systems
The acquisition of MICROS Systems, a provider of integrated software and hardware solutions to the hospitality and retail industries, created three Oracle business units: Oracle Hospitality, Oracle Food and Beverage, and Oracle Retail.
10) DataLogix
Oracle acquired Datalogix to extend Oracle Data Cloud offering with industry-leading solutions for data-driven marketing to inform and measure cross-channel digital marketing.
11) NetSuite
Oracle’s acquisition of NetSuite brought the reach of NetSuite’s cloud ERP solutions for small to midsize businesses with the breadth and depth of Oracle’s enterprise-grade cloud solutions for the back and front office.
Acquisitions in 2020
In March 2020, Oracle purchased LiveData Utilities, which extends Oracle Utilities’ Network Management System. In April 2020, the company completed the acquisition of Sauce Video, a video content creation and sourcing solution that allows companies to collaborate with their employees, customers, and fans to create digital video content. The transaction terms of these two acquisitions were not disclosed by Oracle.
Check out Oracle Q1 2021 Earnings AlphaGraph
Most Popular
After ninefold growth this year, Overstock shares look set for more gains
Like most e-commerce companies, Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) is cashing in on the shift in people's shopping behavior during the COVID period. Rather than a temporary gain, the current momentum
Major corporate conferences to watch this week
In a shortened trading week that began with the US Labor Day, S&P 500 Index dropped 3% while Dow Jones declined 2%, and NASDAQ slipped by 4%. As the majority
Kroger (KR) stock drops despite upbeat Q2 results and increased FY20 outlook
Shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) ended down 1% on Friday after the supermarket chain reported better-than-expected second quarter 2020 results and lifted its guidance for fiscal 2020. As the market