Oracle’s (ORCL) notable acquisitions in the last two decades

Reports say that Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) has moved closer to entering into a deal with the China-based video-sharing app TikTok, a unit of ByteDance. Earlier, tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) wanted to grab TikTok in an outright sale. But now, Oracle is expected to take a stake in the newly proposed US operations of TikTok. However, Oracle and TikTok have not confirmed the deal so far.

During the recent Q1 earnings call, the company executives declined to comment on the rumors of buying the US operations of TikTok. The shares of Oracle ended up 4.32% yesterday. Against this backdrop, let’s see some of the notable acquisitions done by Oracle in the last two decades.

1) PeopleSoft

In order to become stronger and bigger in the applications business, Oracle bought PeopleSoft for $26.50 per share (approximately $10.3 billion). The bid was proposed toward the end of 2004 and the company completed the acquisition in 2005.

2) Siebel Systems

The software giant acquired Siebel Systems, which competed with Oracle in the market for sales automation programs. To combat its rival business applications seller SAP, Oracle paid $10.66 for each share of Siebel stock.

3) Hyperion Solutions

In a move to expand in the area of performance management systems, Oracle bought Hyperion in a cash transaction by paying $52 per share of Hyperion’s common stock.

4) BEA Systems

To strengthen its service-oriented architecture strategy, Oracle bought BEA Systems’ outstanding shares for $19.375 per share in January 2008. Earlier, Oracle offered $17 a share and said that it would walk away from the deal in October 2007. BEA had demanded as much as $21 a share.

5) Sun Microsystems

Oracle bought its long-time partner Sun Microsystems, the owner of Java and Solaris software assets, for $9.50 a share in order to become a full-fledged hardware player.

6) RightNow Technologies

The Redwood City, California-based firm gobbled cloud-based service provide RightNow Technologies for $43 a share. The deal helped to strengthen Oracle Public Cloud service offerings.

7) Taleo

Taleo, a cloud-based talent management solutions provider, was acquired by Oracle for $46 a share. Taleo’s Talent Management Cloud solution became an important addition to the Oracle Public Cloud.

8) Acme Packet

Oracle purchased Acme Packet, a global provider of session border control technology, for $29.25 per share. Acme Packet delivered the next-generation voice, data and unified communications services and applications across IP networks.

9) MICROS Systems

The acquisition of MICROS Systems, a provider of integrated software and hardware solutions to the hospitality and retail industries, created three Oracle business units: Oracle Hospitality, Oracle Food and Beverage, and Oracle Retail.

10) DataLogix

Oracle acquired Datalogix to extend Oracle Data Cloud offering with industry-leading solutions for data-driven marketing to inform and measure cross-channel digital marketing.

11) NetSuite

Oracle’s acquisition of NetSuite brought the reach of NetSuite’s cloud ERP solutions for small to midsize businesses with the breadth and depth of Oracle’s enterprise-grade cloud solutions for the back and front office.

Acquisitions in 2020

In March 2020, Oracle purchased LiveData Utilities, which extends Oracle Utilities’ Network Management System. In April 2020, the company completed the acquisition of Sauce Video, a video content creation and sourcing solution that allows companies to collaborate with their employees, customers, and fans to create digital video content. The transaction terms of these two acquisitions were not disclosed by Oracle.

