Oracle’s (ORCL) Q2 2025 earnings rise on higher revenues

Technology giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported an increase in revenues and adjusted profit for the second quarter of 2025, driven by strong growth in its cloud business.

November-quarter revenues increased to $14.1 billion from $12.94 billion in the same period last year. Excluding special items, earnings were $1.47 per share in the second quarter, compared to $1.34 per share in the prior year.

On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net income of $3.15 billion or $1.10 per share for Q2, vs. $2.50 billion or $0.89 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Prior Performance