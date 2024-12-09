Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Oracle’s (ORCL) Q2 2025 earnings rise on higher revenues
Technology giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported an increase in revenues and adjusted profit for the second quarter of 2025, driven by strong growth in its cloud business.
November-quarter revenues increased to $14.1 billion from $12.94 billion in the same period last year. Excluding special items, earnings were $1.47 per share in the second quarter, compared to $1.34 per share in the prior year.
On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net income of $3.15 billion or $1.10 per share for Q2, vs. $2.50 billion or $0.89 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Ulta Beauty (ULTA): Here’s a look at the beauty retailer’s performance in Q3 2024
Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) soared over 10% on Friday. The stock has gained 17% over the past three months. The company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the
DOCU Earnings: Highlights of DocuSign’s Q3 2025 report
DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) has reported a double-digit growth in adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2025, aided by an 8% increase in revenues. The eSignature service provider’s third-quarter
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Earnings: 3Q24 Key Numbers
Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported net sales of $2.53 billion for the third quarter of 2024, up 1.7% from the same period a year ago. Comparable sales increased 0.6%.