ORCL Earnings: Highlights of Oracle’s Q4 2025 financial report

Technology giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) has reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Total revenues increased to $15.9 billion in the May quarter from $14.3 billion in the same period a year earlier. Adjusted earnings, excluding one-off items, were $1.70 per share in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.63 per share in Q4 2024.

On a reported basis, Oracle posted a net income of $3.42 billion or $1.19 per share for Q4, compared to $3.14 billion or $1.11 per share in the year-ago quarter.

