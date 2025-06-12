Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

ORCL Earnings: Highlights of Oracle’s Q4 2025 financial report

Technology giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) has reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Oracle Q4 2025 earnings infographic

Total revenues increased to $15.9 billion in the May quarter from $14.3 billion in the same period a year earlier. Adjusted earnings, excluding one-off items, were $1.70 per share in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.63 per share in Q4 2024.

On a reported basis, Oracle posted a net income of $3.42 billion or $1.19 per share for Q4, compared to $3.14 billion or $1.11 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Prior Performance

  • Oracle Q3 2025 earnings infographic
  • Oracle Q2 2025 earnings infographic
  • Oracle Q1 2025 earnings infographic
  • Oracle Q4 2024 earnings infographic

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

Key takeaways from JM Smucker’s (SJM) Q4 2025 earnings report

Shares of The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) plunged 15% on Tuesday after the company delivered mixed results for the fourth quarter of 2025. While earnings came ahead of expectations,

J.M. Smucker (SJM) Q4 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net sales was $2.1 billion, down 3% year-over-year. Comparable net sales decreased 1%. Net loss was

Plus Therapeutics CEO: Lead candidate REYOBIQ demonstrates strong safety and efficacy in early trials

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers. Currently, it is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs

Tags

cloud computingSoftware Services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top