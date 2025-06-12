Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
ORCL Earnings: Highlights of Oracle’s Q4 2025 financial report
Technology giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) has reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025.
Total revenues increased to $15.9 billion in the May quarter from $14.3 billion in the same period a year earlier. Adjusted earnings, excluding one-off items, were $1.70 per share in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.63 per share in Q4 2024.
On a reported basis, Oracle posted a net income of $3.42 billion or $1.19 per share for Q4, compared to $3.14 billion or $1.11 per share in the year-ago quarter.
