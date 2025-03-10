ORCL Infographic: Oracle Q3 profit rises on higher revenues

Technology giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) Monday reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2025.

Total revenues increased to $14.13 billion in the February quarter from $13.28 billion in the same period a year earlier. Adjusted earnings, excluding one-off items, were $1.47 per share in the third quarter, compared to $1.41 per share in Q3 2024.

On a reported basis, Oracle posted a net income of $2.93 billion or $1.02 per share for Q3, compared to $2.40 billion or $0.85 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Prior Performance