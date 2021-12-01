Categories Health Care, Preliminary Transcripts
Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
PDCO Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) Q2 2022 earnings call dated Dec. 01, 2021 Presentation: Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Good morning. My name is Brent, and...
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
Target Corp. (TGT) stock research summary | Q3 2021
Target (TGT) significantly benefited during the COVID-19 pandemic as pantry-stocking drove its revenues and profits up remarkably. Although this spike was expected to normalize as restrictions eased, the company continues
Salesforce (CRM) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 27% year-over-year to $6.86 billion. Revenue grew 26% in constant currency. GAAP net income was $468 million,
Infographic: Highlights of Hewlett Packard’s (HPE) Q4 2021 earnings report
Technology firm Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021. Earnings also surpassed the consensus forecast, while revenues missed. Fourth-quarter