Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

John Wright — Vice President, Investor Relations

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Barry — Chief Financial Officer

Jason Bednar — Piper Sandler — Analyst

Michael Cherny — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Erin Wilson Wright — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Jeffrey Johnson — Robert W. Baird & Co. — Analyst

Brandon Vazquez — William Blair & Company — Analyst

Jonathon Block — Stifel — Analyst

Nathan Rich — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Kevin Caliendo — UBS — Analyst

John Wright — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for participating in Patterson Companies fiscal 2023 third quarter conference call. Joining me today are Patterson’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Don Zurbay and Patterson’s Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Barry. After a review of the fiscal 2023 third quarter results and outlook by management, we will open the call to your questions.

Before we begin, let me remind you that certain comments made during this conference call are forward-looking in nature and subject to certain risks and uncertainties. These factors which could cause actual results to materially differ from those indicated in such forward-looking statements are discussed in detail in our Form 10-K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We encourage you to review this material.

In addition, comments about the markets we serve, including growth rates and market shares are based upon the company’s internal analysis and estimates. The content of this conference call contains times sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of the live broadcast, March 2, 2023. Patterson undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this call.

Also a financial slide presentation can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at pattersoncompanies.com. Please note that in this mornings conference call, we will reference our adjusted results for the third quarter of fiscal ’23. A reconciliation table in our press release is provided to adjust reported GAAP measures, namely operating income, loss, other income, expense, net, income before taxes, income tax expense, net income, net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., and diluted earnings per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., for the impact of deal amortization, integration and business restructuring expenses, legal reserves, inventory donation charges and gains on investments, along with the related tax effects of these items.

We will also discuss free cash flow, as defined in our earnings release, which is a non-GAAP measure and use the term internal sales to represent net sales, adjusted to exclude the impact of foreign currency, contributions from recent acquisitions and the extra week of selling results in the first quarter of fiscal 2002. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be a substitute for our GAAP results.

This call is being recorded, and will be available for replay starting at 10 AM Central Time for a period of one week. Now I’d like to hand the call over to Don Zurbay.

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, John, and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss our third quarter fiscal 2023 results. We appreciate your interest in Patterson Companies. We had a very good third quarter, reflecting the successful execution of our strategy to create value for both our customers and our shareholders. Overall, for our fiscal third quarter, we delivered internal sales growth of 2% year-over-year as a modest decline in our Dental segment was more than offset by growth in our Animal Health segment.

We achieved adjusted operating margin expansion for the overall business and within both our Dental and Animal Health segments demonstrating our ongoing strategic focus on operational excellence, improved mix and disciplined expense management. And ultimately, we generated adjusted earnings of $0.62 per diluted share, an increase of 13% over last year’s third quarter.

As a result of our progress through the first three quarters and our expectations for the final months of our fiscal year, we remain on-track to achieve the internal sales growth and adjusted operating margin expansion goals we outlined at the beginning of the year. And we narrowed our fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings guidance to $2.25 to $2.30 per diluted share. Our continued strong performance reflects the resolute commitment to our proven strategy and its key areas of focus.

In the third quarter, we continued to deepen the value proposition we offer our customers. This included completing two strategic acquisitions in the Animal Health segment that enhanced our offerings, investing in a cutting-edge highly sustainable warehouse facility in the UK to expand our presence in that region, rolling out improvements to our dental customer loyalty program, Patterson Advantage and strengthening our supply chain through onshoring collaborations with our manufacturing partners.

This ongoing work to deepen the value we provide, dental and animal health customers differentiates Patterson. It makes us an indispensable partner, not just a distributor. We also made progress enhancing our margin performance, with a focus on operational excellence, improved mix and thoughtful planning with our strategic manufacturer partners. This is evident in our operating margin expansion within each of our two segments, and enterprise-wide.

And finally, we remain committed to managing the organization with a keen focus on cost discipline. We continue to focus on running a rigorous process that is discipline and return on our investments.

Before I move on to a more detailed discussion of our segment performance, I want to highlight two important leadership appointments we made in the third quarter. First, Kevin Barry was named our Chief Financial Officer. Kevin’s career demonstrates a successful track-record of creating more efficient cost structures, driving cash flow and generating value for shareholders. Kevin has been an integral member of the finance organization of Patterson for several years and I’m confident in the direction of the finance organization under his leadership.

Kevin is aligned on maintaining Patterson’s balanced capital allocation approach to drive long-term value creation. Second, we created the new role of Chief Operating Officer to enhance our accountability and focus on leveraging the value of our total enterprise to drive efficiency and improved performance. Our Dental and Animal Health segments cater to different end users, but share key characteristics across their operations and end markets. I believe there is considerable opportunity to drive increased synergy to build upon the competitive advantages we have across those markets.

No one is better suited to lead this initiative than Kevin Pohlman, most recently President of Patterson Animal Health. Kevin is a proven operator with a strong track record of performance improvement and serving customers. In his new role, Kevin has been working to identify opportunities to improve operations and optimize performance. He has also established a Patterson operating leadership team comprised of key leaders in both segments to further strengthen alignment and adoption of best practices across the organization.

The businesses that comprise Patterson’s Animal Health segment will be overseen by their existing leaders, George Henriques, President of Companion Animal and Steve Cunningham, President of Production Animal. Tim Rogan will continue to lead the Dental segment as its President. Patterson has a deep bench of highly capable executive leaders who are instrumental in developing and implementing Patterson’s strategy. I believe these enhancements to the executive leadership team best positions Patterson to achieve our goals and drive long-term shareholder value.

Now I will turn to our segment performance, starting with Dental. Our third quarter Dental segment internal sales decreased about 4% year-over-year, primarily driven by a decline in digital and CAD/CAM technology products and deflationary impact from our infection control consumables category. Nonetheless, outstanding execution by our team enabled our Dental segment to maintain double-digit operating margins and deliver year-on year operating margin expansion.

We remain focused on advancing and strengthening key margin enhancement initiatives. In consumables, our internal sales in the third quarter declined low single-digits year-over-year, due to the persistent deflationary impact of certain infection control products. However, excluding infection control products, our consumable category grew approximately 5% in the fiscal third quarter. We provide a broad range of infection control products and demand for these offerings remain strong in comparison to pre-COVID levels as dentists have adapted to meet a higher standard-of-care.

As we have previously discussed, improvements in the global supply chain for certain infection control products have resulted in considerable pricing declines from the pandemic highs for certain products in this category. While we believe pricing has largely stabilized the comparison to elevated pricing is expected to continue throughout fiscal 2024.

Our non infection control portfolio continues to perform well as our broad offerings, including private-label products appeal to customers across the dental market, from independent private practices to regional and national DSOs. The combined power of our offering and our tenured knowledgeable sales force enabled Patterson to outperform the market in this category. We’re proud of our standout culture and talented team and we’ll continue to invest in this area to deliver sustained organic growth.

In our equipment category, third quarter. Internal sales declined in the high-single digits year-over-year, driven by a decline in digital and CAD/CAM technology products. Equipment sales can fluctuate quarter-to-quarter, largely due to a variety of external factors that influence the timing of sales, including the timing of new innovation, promotional programs and upgrade cycles as well as product quality and availability.

In our 2023 third quarter we lapped the execution of a major upgrade program in the CAD/CAM category which had a notable impact on the year-over-year comparison. What’s important to recognize over longer-term trends, the growing use the digital technology enables dentists to offer an improved patient experience with a higher-level of oral healthcare. That improved experience drives demand for innovation among both dentists and patients and supports a long runway of growth over time.

When there’s new technology in the marketplace Patterson is best-positioned to sell, finance, install and service that technology for the complete lifecycle of those investments. Our long term results support that. Over the last eight quarters our average year-over-year growth in dental equipment grew over 13%. This substantial growth reflects the value proposition Patterson offers our customers in the dental equipment category and our market-leading capability to deliver and support new technology innovation from our manufacturer partners for our dental customers.

Importantly, we drove double-digit growth in core equipment in the third quarter as we continue to execute on and sustain a backlog of core equipment orders. Performance in this category demonstrates that dentists are making equipment investments to keep their practices fresh and running well. During the third quarter, our dental value-added services category delivered solid mid-single-digit growth driven by broader adoption of our desktop and cloud-based practice management software solutions, the foundation of a modern dental practice, and demand for our field technical service offering, which we have enhanced with new productivity tools.

Looking ahead, the dental business is poised to benefit from resilient secular tailwinds including an aging population, demand for practice modernization and a growing appreciation for oral health as a key link to overall health. Given these underlying fundamentals and the market stability they create we are confident in our ability to achieve our goals in fiscal 2023 and beyond.

Let’s now turn to the Animal Health segment. During the third quarter of fiscal ’23, our internal sales increased 5% year-over-year as our teams delivered growth that we believe outperform the market in both production and companion animal. We continue to benefit from the depth of our offering omnichannel presence that spans a wide range of animal species and offers comprehensive solutions for diverse customers. We also demonstrated successful margin performance with initiatives including effective cost management, improved product mix, including growth in our value added services segment, in partnership with strategic manufacturing partners that reward us for the value we provide.

In Companion, our internal sales in the third quarter increased by over 7%. This performance is particularly impressive considering the double-digit sales growth in the prior year period. Our sustained growth is a testament to the strong execution of our plan, including excellent performance from our experienced internal and external sales teams, operational discipline and our value-add consultative approach. Our differentiated approach creates deep relationships with our preferred manufacturing partners and customers. We’re seeing the results of those efforts.

We’ve also benefited from the strong growth in our private label portfolio within the Companion category. Our expanding private-label portfolio includes a collection of owned brands with strong equity in the market. We are continuing to invest in this important category. As I mentioned before, during the quarter, we closed our acquisition of RSVP and ACT, which stands for relief services for veterinary practitioners and animal care technologies. This transaction provides innovative solutions to veterinary practices through data extraction and conversion, staffing and video-based training services.

The early days of our integration have reinforced the opportunity to deepen our value proposition, expand our companion animal capabilities and address critical customer needs. We remain confident in the resiliency and growth of the companion animal market. We believe pet parents are increasingly dedicated to the health of their pets and making necessary investments when it comes to the longevity of those pets.

On the Production Animal side third quarter internal sales increased by 1% year-over-year which we believe outpaces the market-based on industry data. This continued outperformance is attributable to the outstanding execution of our team, our differentiated model of hands-on service, delivery options and a comprehensive product and services portfolio. I’m particularly proud of our internal sales growth, considering the industry-wide headwinds in the production animal market, including pricing pressure on Draxxin broadly used products that now faces generic competition as well as drought conditions that have impacted the heifer.

Despite these external challenges, we continue to drive growth and invest in our future. We successfully closed our acquisition of Dairy Tech, which expands our portfolio of owned brands. Dairy Tech provides pasteurizing equipment and single-use bags to safely, produce, store and feed colostrum, a necessary nutrient from newborn calves. This is a critical capability for our cattle producer customers and we excited to efficiently and effectively support the health of the producers’ herds.

This acquisition expands our value-added platform within the production animal business and aligns well with several trends that we have been observing in the market, including producers looking for more efficient ways to manage costs and improve profitability and continued market emphasis on biosecurity in herd now and strong global demand for protein and dairy.

Across the Animal Health segment, our value-added services category delivered significant growth during the quarter. This strong performance can be largely attributed to our suite of software solutions, which is an important focus area for us going-forward as well as our equipment service offering. Similar to our Dental segment, our equipment service offering is a differentiator for Patterson and enables us to support the full lifecycle of equipment for our customers.

As we look ahead, we believe our animal health business is positioned for continued success amid a dynamic end market.

Now I’ll turn the call over to Kevin Barry to provide more detail on our financial performance.

Kevin Barry — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Don and good morning everyone. In my prepared remarks this morning, I will cover the financial results for our third quarter of fiscal ’23, which ended on January 28, 2023, and then conclude with our outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year.

So let’s begin by covering the results for our third quarter of fiscal ’23. Consolidated reported sales for Patterson Companies in our fiscal 23 third quarter were $1.6 billion, an increase of 0.3% versus the third quarter one year ago. Internal sales, which are adjusted for the effects of currency translation and contributions from recent acquisitions, increased 1.8% compared to the same-period last year. Our third quarter fiscal ’23 gross margin was 21.4%, an increase of 30 basis-points compared to the prior year.

Our gross margin was positively impacted by 10 basis points this quarter by the mark-to-market accounting adjustment on our equipment financing portfolio. As we have mentioned in prior earnings calls, any positive or negative impact related to this mark-to-market accounting adjustment is nearly offset by a corresponding hedging instrument, which is reflected in the interest and other expense line on our P&L. So the net result has a minimal impact on our adjusted earnings per share.

This dynamic also occurred in the third fiscal quarter of last year when the negative impact from mark-to-market accounting calculation was 20 basis points. Normalizing for the 10 basis points of positive impact this quarter and the 20 basis-points of negative impact in the year ago period our gross margin rate is flat compared to prior year. Remember the accounting impact of the mark-to-market adjustment impacts our total company gross margin, but not the gross margin within our business segments.

Importantly, during the fiscal third quarter each of our business units posted a year-over-year increase to their respective gross margins in the prior year period. Across the company we continue to focus on gross margin expansion initiatives, such as pricing and cost execution and driving improved mix with a higher growth of margin-accretive product categories. Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2003 was 16.1% and favorable by 60 basis-points compared to one year ago.

In the fiscal ’23 third quarter, our consolidated adjusted operating margin was 5.3%, an increase of 90 basis points compared to the third quarter of last year. Again when normalizing for the accounting impact of the mark-to-market adjustments in both periods related to gross margin our consolidated adjusted operating margin in the fiscal third quarter, expanded by 60 basis points over the prior year. We remain focused on driving operating margin expansion through our efforts to improve gross margin with pricing and cost execution, working more closely with strategic vendors who reward us for our sales performance, driving improved mix, as well as exercising expense discipline and leveraging our cost structure as we grow the top line.

With these collective efforts, we intend to deliver adjusted operating margin expansion in both of our business segments and for the total business in fiscal ’23. Our adjusted tax rate for the third quarter of fiscal 2003 was 22.5%, a decrease of 220 basis points compared to the prior year. For the full year, we expect our tax-rate to be in line with the prior year.

Reported net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., for the third quarter of fiscal ’23 was $53.9 million or $0.55 per diluted share. This compares to reported net income in the third quarter of last year of $57 million or $0.58 per diluted share. The year-over-year decrease is related to the investment gain we recorded in the third quarter of last year. Adjusted net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., in the third quarter of fiscal ’23 was $61.1 million or $0.62 per diluted share. This compares to $54.2 million or $0.55 per diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2002. This 13% increase in adjusted earnings per diluted share for the fiscal third quarter is primarily due to the operating margin expansion in both of our business segments.

Now let’s turn to our business segments, starting with our dental business. In the third quarter of fiscal ’23, internal sales for our dental business decreased 3.8% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2002. Internal sales of dental consumables declined 1.5% compared to one year-ago. As Don mentioned earlier, we continue to experience the deflationary impact of infection control products compared to the prior year. Internal sales of non infection control products increased 4.6% in the fiscal quarter compared to the year-ago period. We expect the year-over-year deflationary impact of infection control products to continue for the remainder of fiscal 2003 and throughout fiscal ’24.

Internal sales of dental equipment and software decreased 9.7%, compared to one year ago. In core equipment our double-digit sales increase in the quarter reflects our ongoing efforts to effectively manage the supply-chain in this category to deliver and install the equipment our dental customers have ordered to update their practices or open new dental offices. However sales of technology products declined in the quarter, primarily due to the comparison to the CAD/CAM upgrade program in the prior year period. Internal sales of value-added services in the third quarter of fiscal ’23 increased 4.5% over the prior year period, led by the solid year-over-year performance of our technical service team and continued growth of our software business.

Value-added services represent the entire suite of offerings we provide to our customers that help make us an indispensable partner to their practice. And these valuable offerings are also mix favorable to our P&L. Adjusted operating margins in dental were 10.2% in the fiscal third quarter and a 10 basis-point improvement over the prior year period. This operating margin performance reflects the efforts of our dental team to improve gross margins through effective pricing and mix management and continued expense discipline to deliver operating margin expansion for fiscal ’23.

Now let’s move on to our Animal Health segment. In the third quarter of fiscal ’23, internal sales for our Animal Health business increased 4.6% compared to the third quarter of fiscal ’22. Internal sales for our companion animal business increased 7.4% versus the third quarter one year-ago. Internal sales for our production animal business increased 1.4% in the quarter compared to the prior year. The entire production animal market has been affected by a deflationary impact of a key branded product that recently came off-patent and as Don mentioned, is now experiencing generic competition.

Excluding the deflationary impact internal sales for production animal increased by 2.4%. Industry data would indicate that our sales teams in both companion animal and production continue to outperform the overall market during the fiscal third quarter. Adjusted operating margins in our Animal Health segment were 4.2% in the fiscal third quarter, an increase of 80 basis-points from the prior year. Our Animal Health team continues to drive business with strategic manufacturing partners who value our ability to deliver sales while also exercising expense discipline as they seek to expand operating margin for fiscal ’23.

Now let me cover cash-flow and balance sheet items. During the first-nine months of fiscal ’23, our free cash flow declined by $70.4 million, compared to the same-period one year-ago. This was primarily due to an increased level of working capital in the first nine months of fiscal ’23, driven by a strategic inventory purchases and timing of accounts payable.

Turning now to capital allocation, we continue to execute on our strategy to return cash to our shareholders. In the third quarter of fiscal ’23 we declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per diluted share, which was then paid at the beginning of the fourth quarter of fiscal ’23. On a year-to-date basis in fiscal ’23 Patterson has returned $91 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Let me conclude with our outlook for the remainder of fiscal ’23. Today, we are narrowing our fiscal ’23 GAAP earnings guidance range to $1.96 to $2.01 per diluted share and our adjusted earnings guidance range to $2.25 to $2.30 per diluted share. We intend to deliver internal sales growth and adjusted operating margin expansion for fiscal ’23 for the total business and within both of our business segments, and we remain committed to achieving our goals for the fiscal year.

And now. I will turn the call-back over to Don for some additional comments.

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Kevin. Before we open it up for Q&A, I want to thank the entire Patterson team. Our people differentiate Patterson, driving our results and our long-term success. I’m excited by the momentum we’re carrying into the final stretch of fiscal 2023. We are well-positioned to achieve our financial and operational goals and to continue to deliver for all of our stakeholders.

That concludes our prepared remarks. Kevin and I will be glad to take questions. Operator, please open the lines.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. We will take our first question from Jason Bednar with Piper Sandler. Your line is open.

Jason Bednar — Piper Sandler — Analyst

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. I wanted to touch on some of the larger delta there, surprises in the quarter. Maybe starting first with margins. This is pretty impressive here with company-wide and in particular, within animal health. You’ve been on a multi-year journey here with margin improvements that probably doesn’t get enough attention or credit. But maybe can you elaborate further on the source and sustainability of the margin improvement. Appreciate the color that you gave, but just any additional, again details you can provide there, especially as we look forward to fiscal ’24.

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

We’ve said before, we are aiming to continue that trend and not going to get too specific on guidance, but I think if you look back over the last couple of years, year-over-year, you’ve seen the operating margins improve 20 to 30 basis-points on average, which we think is reasonable and sustainable. So all good from our end. I really applaud the team, the teams, particularly as you mentioned, Animal Health, a lower-margin business. They’ve done a great job with increasing those margins and maybe I’ll ask Kevin Berry. If there’s anything else, he’d like to add-on specifics in terms of some of the examples we have.

Kevin Barry — Chief Financial Officer

Kevin Barry — Chief Financial Officer

And then the other one I’d highlight is that we’ve done some very good work on our operation side and looking at our logistics network and distribution network and how efficient are we being getting those products and services to our customers. And we’ve had some good wins there with our business part of our funnel [Phonetic] our logistics team here at Patterson. So again, it’s a very holistic approach, which — again, as we think is —. I must say we keep building here. That’s going to sustain us in the future.

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

So both business units have done a great job with their margin improvement, but — and there is more there, but I think one of the untapped pieces of this is really how you look at the company holistically and there’s a lot of opportunity there.

Jason Bednar — Piper Sandler — Analyst

Jason Bednar — Piper Sandler — Analyst

And then should we be contemplating any shift in company profitability your decremental margins as a result of these ongoing pressures?

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

So that’s what we’re kind of working at. We’re not probably going to give commentary on the impact on this call. I would say that as we look toward the fourth quarter call and our guidance for next fiscal year. This will definitely be a topic. And we’ll probably give some good color on the call next quarter in terms of how the year-over-year impact on our earnings looks.

Jason Bednar — Piper Sandler — Analyst

Okay, fair enough. Thanks so much guys.

And we’ll take our next question from Michael Cherny with Bank of America. Your line is open.

Michael Cherny — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Good morning, and thanks for taking the question. So slightly a tough one I ask, but I know you talked about some of the deflationary dynamics on infection control heading into fiscal ’24. Are there any other things we should be thinking about that would skew towards the abnormal in terms of what you’d expect for the run-rate baseline into 2004, especially just given where we are in the year? Is there any way to interpret, how to think about both the 3Q numbers and the 4Q implied guidance in terms of the appropriate jumping-off point for your fiscal ’24 trajectory?

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

So that’s another, I’d say wild card in the mix. But otherwise, we like the momentum in our businesses there. I think you saw this quarter, absent dental equipment. The dental equipment issue this quarter, really has more to do with timing and upgrade cycles and technology cycles than it does anything else. And again, I’ve said this before looking at equipment sales performance in a three month increments is really a difficult proposition. You want to look at it over longer periods of time, but we expect in-spite of macroeconomic headwinds, we’re expecting that to hold up well.

We have good momentum in core equipment and a timing issue in the other categories, but otherwise really business as usual.

Kevin Barry — Chief Financial Officer

Kevin Barry — Chief Financial Officer

Michael Cherny — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Michael Cherny — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Cherny — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Thank you.

We’ll take our next question from Erin Wright with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Erin Wilson Wright — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Erin Wilson Wright — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

On the buy-sell we don’t expect anything too significant in the upcoming year. I’ll let Kevin Barry chime if he wants on this topic.

Kevin Barry — Chief Financial Officer

Kevin Barry — Chief Financial Officer

Erin Wilson Wright — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Erin Wilson Wright — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

Erin Wilson Wright — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Right. Thank you.

Operator

Jeffrey Johnson — Robert W. Baird & Co. — Analyst

Jeffrey Johnson — Robert W. Baird & Co. — Analyst

I know you don’t give too much color on that, I am asking different product line, but hygiene and preventative what’s the improvement there, was it in some of the higher-end [Indecipherable] and other consumable products that would go more mix than volumes. Just trying to understand what’s kind of driving maybe some of that improved spend we heard about in January and February so far in the dental side. Thanks.

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey Johnson — Robert W. Baird & Co. — Analyst

Jeffrey Johnson — Robert W. Baird & Co. — Analyst

20 point feels like it’s more than timing, and I understand the technology timing stuff you’re talking about basic equipment improving also against some supply constraints last year in the quarter. So there were some push and pull on both those fronts. So I mean, just what’s your outlook for equipment, maybe over the next 6 to 12 months with inflation and interest rates where they are in that. Just what should we look at the lay of the land on equipment? Thanks.

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

I think when you look at this quarter and I say timing, but I also would tell you we had a difficult comp. Again. I don’t — the upgrade cycle in CAD/CAM is — was a significant factor and so again looking at it in isolation I think is difficult. But I would kind of revert you back to that mid-single-digit growth as a good proxy for the long term kind of health of that business.

Jeffrey Johnson — Robert W. Baird & Co. — Analyst

Yeah, got it. Thank you.

And we’ll take our next question from Brandon Vazquez with William Blair. Your line is open.

Brandon Vazquez — William Blair & Company — Analyst

Brandon Vazquez — William Blair & Company — Analyst

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

We’re really encouraged by that in all the businesses. The margin improvement which we expect to continue again if you dig through and look at what’s driving that it’s largely things that are, we believe, are sustainable, that are going to be helpful next year and into the future. And so a stable market, encouraging stable markets, margin improvement.

There is the issue that you brought up, but otherwise I think we’re in a good spot here as we move into next year and beyond.

Brandon Vazquez — William Blair & Company — Analyst

Brandon Vazquez — William Blair & Company — Analyst

Kevin Barry — Chief Financial Officer

No I think —

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

Go-ahead, Kevin.

Kevin Barry — Chief Financial Officer

Kevin Barry — Chief Financial Officer

Brandon Vazquez — William Blair & Company — Analyst

Brandon Vazquez — William Blair & Company — Analyst

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

Brandon Vazquez — William Blair & Company — Analyst

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Jonathon Block — Stifel — Analyst

Jonathon Block — Stifel — Analyst

And then maybe just a close the loop on some other questions. The past couple of quarters. I think it’s been almost like a 600 basis-point delta between your internal dental consumables and that’s specific to the number ex PPE. When we think about fiscal ’24, what I’m getting is when you take into the jump-off, taking into account the jump-off point on pricing, it’s still a headwind in fiscal ’24, but that 600 basis-point delta call it, tightens in fiscal ’24. Maybe if you can address that? And then I’ve got a follow-up question.

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

I think when you look at the portfolio outside of PPE, we’ve done a good job of putting that together and again, sorry to not try to be helpful here, but. I think you can look at kind of maybe our growth rates here in the last year ex-PPE and that’s probably a decent proxy for how we’re executing in the market and what we think could happen moving forward.

Jonathon Block — Stifel — Analyst

Jonathon Block — Stifel — Analyst

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

Jonathon Block — Stifel — Analyst

Fair enough. Thanks guys.

We’ll take our next question from Nathan Rich with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Nathan Rich — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Nathan Rich — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Barry — Chief Financial Officer

Kevin Barry — Chief Financial Officer

So I think that’s maybe the additional color I’d give on how we’re thinking about that category in — yes, like Don said, that’s obviously built into our forecast on what we expect over the year.

Nathan Rich — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Nathan Rich — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Kevin Barry — Chief Financial Officer

Kevin Barry — Chief Financial Officer

I mean over time. I think what I’d say is that, I think we have opportunity to — I think our balance sheet’s in a pretty good place and I think we’ve can leverage, get some leverage on our cash flow as we grow on the top line. Our teams have done a good job internally, particularly on the inventory side, looking at how do we get better at forecasting, how do we make sure we’ve got the right products in the right locations to optimize inventory levels and the cost we spend moving products around?

And so over time. I would think that we’ve got the opportunity to be able to grow our top line faster than we grow our inventories.

Nathan Rich — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Nathan Rich — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Okay, great, thank you. We'll take our final question from Kevin Caliendo with UBS. Your line is open.

Kevin Caliendo — UBS — Analyst

Kevin Caliendo — UBS — Analyst

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Caliendo — UBS — Analyst

Kevin Caliendo — UBS — Analyst

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

So but in general I think if you’re talking about price advances from the manufacturers, it’s — I’d expect that still to be positive, but not quite at the rate we saw in the past year or two.

Kevin Caliendo — UBS — Analyst

Kevin Caliendo — UBS — Analyst

Kevin Barry — Chief Financial Officer

Kevin Barry — Chief Financial Officer

Kevin Caliendo — UBS — Analyst

Kevin Caliendo — UBS — Analyst

Great. Well, listen, thanks guys. Thanks for getting me in. I appreciate it.

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

Don Zurbay — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks. You bet. That's all the questions for today. I really appreciate every body's time. Thanks for your time and your interest in Patterson Companies. And we'll talk to you next quarter.

