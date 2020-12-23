Paychex (PAYX) Earnings: 2Q21 Key Numbers

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) reported its second quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenue decreased 1% year-over-year to $983.7 million.
Net income rose 5% to $272.4 million while EPS rose 4% to $0.75 compared to the prior-year period.
Adjusted net income increased 4% to $264.8 million, or $0.73 per share, versus last year.
For FY2021, total revenue is expected to be in the range of down 3% to flat. Adjusted EPS is expected to be down 1% to down 4%.
