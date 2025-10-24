PG Earnings: All you need to know about Procter & Gamble’s Q1 2026 earnings results

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported its first quarter 2026 earnings results today.

Net sales were $22.4 billion, up 3% versus the prior-year quarter. Organic sales increased 2%.

Net earnings attributable to Procter & Gamble increased 20% year-over-year to $4.75 billion.

GAAP earnings per share rose 21% to $1.95 while core EPS grew 3% to $1.99 compared to last year.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock rising over 3% in premarket hours on Friday.

For fiscal year 2026, PG expects all-in sales growth of 1-5%. Organic sales growth is expected to be in-line to up 4% versus the prior year. GAAP EPS is expected to grow 3-9%. Core EPS growth is expected to be in-line to up 4%.

Prior performance