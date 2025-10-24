Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
PG Earnings: All you need to know about Procter & Gamble’s Q1 2026 earnings results
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported its first quarter 2026 earnings results today.
Net sales were $22.4 billion, up 3% versus the prior-year quarter. Organic sales increased 2%.
Net earnings attributable to Procter & Gamble increased 20% year-over-year to $4.75 billion.
GAAP earnings per share rose 21% to $1.95 while core EPS grew 3% to $1.99 compared to last year.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock rising over 3% in premarket hours on Friday.
For fiscal year 2026, PG expects all-in sales growth of 1-5%. Organic sales growth is expected to be in-line to up 4% versus the prior year. GAAP EPS is expected to grow 3-9%. Core EPS growth is expected to be in-line to up 4%.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Ford Motor Company (F) Q3 revenue up 9%; adj. earnings drop
Automaker Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) has reported mixed results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 - revenue increased from last year, while earnings, on an adjusted basis, declined.
Alaska Air Group Q3 2025 revenue rises 23%; adjusted earnings fall
Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) on Friday reported a sharp fall in third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings, despite an increase in revenues. The management issued guidance for the fourth quarter. The airline
General Dynamics (GD) Earnings: 3Q25 Key Numbers
General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Revenue was $12.9 billion, up 10.6% from the year-ago quarter. Net earnings increased 13.9% year-over-year to $1 billion.