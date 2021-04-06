Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology
PAYX Earnings: All you need to know about Paychex Q3 2021 financial results
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) today reported its third-quarter financial results for the period ended February 28, 2021. Here are the key highlights from the earnings report. Subscribe to view the Paychex earnings infograph.
Net income for the third quarter was $0.96 per share, higher than the average analysts’ estimate of $0.92 per share. Net revenues fell 3% to $1.1 billion, in line with the street estimate.
Paychex will host a conference call at 9:30 am ET on April 6, 2021, to review the results for the quarter.
