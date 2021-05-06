Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

Peloton’s revenue soars 141% in Q3: Infographic

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular market hours on Thursday. The maker of exercise equipment reported Q3 revenue of $1.26 billion, up 141% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Meanwhile, net loss of $0.03 per share was 9 cents narrower than what analysts had anticipated.

PTON shares fell 6% immediately following the announcement, as the company did not provide an outlook in the earnings release. The stock has declined 43% since the beginning of this year.

Peloton Q3 2021 earnings

