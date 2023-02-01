Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Altria Group (MO) Q4 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net revenues decreased 2.3% year-over-year to $6.1 billion.
Net earnings attributable to Altria increased 65.6% to $2.6 billion while EPS rose 70.5% to $1.50 compared to the same period a year ago. Adjusted EPS grew 8.3% YoY to $1.18.
For fiscal year 2023, adjusted EPS is expected to be $4.98-5.13.
Prior performance
