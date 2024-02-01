Infographic: Key highlights from Altria’s (MO) Q4 2023 earnings results

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net revenues decreased 2.2% year-over-year to $5.97 billion. Revenues, net of excise taxes, fell 1.2% to $5 billion.

Net earnings declined 23.4% to $2 billion and EPS dropped 22.7% to $1.16. Adjusted EPS remained flat at $1.18.

Revenue and earnings both beat estimates.

For the full year of 2024, the company expects adjusted EPS to range between $5.00-5.15.

The stock was up over 2% in morning trade on Thursday.

Prior performance