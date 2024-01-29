What to expect when Altria Group (MO) reports its Q4 2023 earnings

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) stayed green on Monday. The stock has dropped 9% over the past 12 months. The cigarette maker is slated to report its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results on Thursday, February 1, before market open. Here’s a look at what to expect from the earnings report:
Revenue
Analysts are projecting revenues of $4.7 billion for Altria in Q4 2023, which compares to net revenues of $6.1 billion reported in the same period a year ago. In the third quarter of 2023, net revenues declined 4% year-over-year to $6.3 billion.
Earnings
The consensus estimate for EPS in Q4 2023 is $1.08, which compares to adjusted EPS of $1.18 reported in Q4 2022. In Q3 2023, adjusted EPS remained flat at $1.28.
Points to note
Altria’s top line decrease last quarter was caused by a drop in revenue from its smokeable products segment. The declining revenue and shipment volume in this segment, which is the company’s largest, is currently a cause of major concern.
In Q3, smokeable products revenue fell 5%, mainly driven by an 11.6% decrease in domestic cigarette shipment volume. Although the company still retains a major share in the cigarette category, there is wariness over how long this could continue.
The impact of inflation on Adult Tobacco Consumers’ (ATC) disposable income has weighed on the smokeable products segment. Altria has been benefiting from higher pricing thus far, but going forward, high prices could negatively impact volumes.
On the other hand, the company has been benefiting from growth in its oral tobacco products segment, which saw revenues increase over 2% in Q3. Shipment volume for on! nicotine pouches grew nearly 37% last quarter.
Altria’s focus on smoke-free products and its acquisition of NJOY are steps in the right direction. The company expanded the distribution of e-vapor device NJOY ACE to around 42,000 stores in Q3 and on its Q3 earnings call, it forecast the ACE expansion to reach a total of 70,000 stores in Q4.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Tesla (TSLA) sees slowdown ahead amid softening demand and rising competition
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) ended fiscal 2023 on a mixed note, reporting higher sales and a decline in adjusted profit as margins remained under pressure. The EV giant’s stock is
What to look for when Starbucks (SBUX) reports Q1 2024 earnings results
Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) stayed green on Friday. The stock has dropped 14% over the past 12 months. The coffeehouse chain is scheduled to report its first quarter
CL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Colgate-Palmolive’s Q4 2023 financial results
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 7% year-over-year to $4.95 billion. Organic sales increased 7%. Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was