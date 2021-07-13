Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

PEP Earnings: All you need to know about PepsiCo Q2 2021 earnings results

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net revenues increased 20.5% year-over-year to $19.21 billion while organic revenue growth was 12.8%.

Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $2.35 billion, or $1.70 per share, compared to $1.6 billion, or $1.18 per share, last year. Core EPS amounted to $1.72 per share.

