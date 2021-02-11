Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, Retail
PEP Earnings: All you need to know about PepsiCo Q4 2020 earnings results
PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Net revenues increased 8.8% year-over-year to $22.4 billion while organic revenue growth was 5.7%.
Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $1.8 billion, or $1.33 per share, compared to $1.7 billion, or $1.26 per share, last year. Core EPS amounted to $1.47 per share.
PepsiCo expects organic revenue growth of approx. 4.3% for full-year 2021 and Core EPS is expected to be $5.52.
