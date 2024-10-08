Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
PEP Earnings: All you need to know about PepsiCo’s Q3 2024 earnings results
PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net revenue dipped 0.6% to $23.3 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Organic revenue growth was 1.3%.
Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $2.9 billion, or $2.13 per share, compared to $3 billion, or $2.24 per share, last year. Core EPS was $2.31.
Earnings beat expectations while revenue missed estimates.
For fiscal year 2024, the company now expects a low single-digit increase in organic revenue. It continues to expect an at least 8% increase in core constant currency EPS.
The stock dropped over 1% in premarket hours on Tuesday.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q4 results likely to reflect market challenges
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) has been struggling to maintain sales momentum and profitability for quite some time due to a challenging operating environment. The main headwinds to the
Bank earnings preview: What to expect when the banking giants report Q3 2024 results
A slew of major banks are set to report their earnings results for the third quarter of 2024 over this week and the next. The focus will be on interest
KinderCare Learning Companies to offer 24 Mln shares for $23-27 in US IPO
In 2024, the IPO market shifted to recovery mode, with a significant increase in activity compared to last year when it witnessed a slowdown. Encouraged by the booming stock market