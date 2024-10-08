PEP Earnings: All you need to know about PepsiCo’s Q3 2024 earnings results

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net revenue dipped 0.6% to $23.3 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Organic revenue growth was 1.3%.

Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $2.9 billion, or $2.13 per share, compared to $3 billion, or $2.24 per share, last year. Core EPS was $2.31.

Earnings beat expectations while revenue missed estimates.

For fiscal year 2024, the company now expects a low single-digit increase in organic revenue. It continues to expect an at least 8% increase in core constant currency EPS.

The stock dropped over 1% in premarket hours on Tuesday.

Prior performance