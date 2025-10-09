Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
PEP Earnings: All you need to know about PepsiCo’s Q3 2025 earnings results
PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net revenues increased 2.6% year-over-year to $23.9 billion.
Net income attributable to PepsiCo dropped to $2.6 billion from $2.9 billion in the prior-year quarter.
GAAP earnings per share decreased 11% to $1.90 compared to last year. Core EPS was $2.29, down 2% on a constant currency basis.
For fiscal year 2025, the company expects a low-single-digit increase in organic revenue and a 0.5% decline in core EPS.
