PEP Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from PepsiCo Q4 financial results

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net revenue rose 12.4% year-over-year to $25.2 billion.

Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $1.3 billion, or $0.95 per share, compared to $1.8 billion, or $1.33 per share, last year. Core EPS amounted to $1.53.

Both the top and bottom line numbers beat expectations.

For FY2022, the company expects organic revenue to increase 6% and core constant currency EPS to increase 8%.

Prior performance