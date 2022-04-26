Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer
PEP Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from PepsiCo’s Q1 2022 financial results
PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net revenues grew 9.3% year-over-year to $16.2 billion. Organic revenue growth was 13.7%.
Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $4.2 billion, or $3.06 per share, compared to $1.7 billion, or $1.24 per share, in the year-ago period. Core EPS was $1.29.
Both the top and bottom line numbers beat estimates.
For fiscal year 2022, the company expects to deliver organic revenue growth of 8%. Core EPS is estimated to increase 6% YoY to $6.63.
