PFE Earnings: All you need to know about Pfizer’s Q4 2021 earnings results

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenues doubled year-over-year to $23.8 billion. Excluding contributions from Comirnaty and Paxlovid, revenues dropped 2% operationally, driven mainly by the impact of fewer selling days compared to the prior-year quarter.

On a reported basis, net income jumped to $3.3 billion, or $0.59 per share, from $847 million, or $0.15 per share, last year. Adjusted net income more than doubled to $6.2 billion, or $1.08 per share, versus last year.

For full-year 2022, revenues are expected to range between $98-102 billion while adjusted EPS is estimated to range between $6.35-6.55.

Prior performance