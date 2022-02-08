Categories AlphaGraphs, Health Care
PFE Earnings: All you need to know about Pfizer’s Q4 2021 earnings results
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Revenues doubled year-over-year to $23.8 billion. Excluding contributions from Comirnaty and Paxlovid, revenues dropped 2% operationally, driven mainly by the impact of fewer selling days compared to the prior-year quarter.
On a reported basis, net income jumped to $3.3 billion, or $0.59 per share, from $847 million, or $0.15 per share, last year. Adjusted net income more than doubled to $6.2 billion, or $1.08 per share, versus last year.
For full-year 2022, revenues are expected to range between $98-102 billion while adjusted EPS is estimated to range between $6.35-6.55.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q3 earnings beat Street view; revenue up 5%
Gaming company Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) announced third-quarter 2022 results Monday after the closing bell, reporting earnings that exceeded expectations. Third-quarter revenues rose to $903.3 million from $860.9
Ocean Biomedical slashes IPO size. Should you invest in the stock?
The biomedical industry grew at an accelerated pace in 2021 even as healthcare systems went into overdrive amidst the COVID-induced medical emergency. The biomedical market is projected to expand steadily
Key highlights from Tyson Foods (TSN) Q1 2022 earnings results
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net sales totaled $13 billion compared to $10.4 billion in the same period a year ago. Net income