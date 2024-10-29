Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
PFE Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Pfizer’s Q3 2024 financial results
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 31% year-over-year to $17.7 billion. Revenues increased 32% operationally.
Net income was $4.46 billion, or $0.78 per share, compared to a loss of $2.38 billion, or $0.42 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $1.06.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations.
For the full year of 2024, Pfizer expects revenues of $61-64 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.75-2.95.
The stock gained over 1% in premarket hours on Tuesday.

