PFE Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Pfizer’s Q4 2024 financial results

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 22% year-over-year to $17.8 billion.

GAAP net income was $410 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to a loss of $3.37 billion, or $0.60 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.63.

The top and bottom line numbers beat expectations.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects revenues of $61-64 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.80-3.00.

