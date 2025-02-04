Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
PFE Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Pfizer’s Q4 2024 financial results
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 22% year-over-year to $17.8 billion.
GAAP net income was $410 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to a loss of $3.37 billion, or $0.60 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.63.
The top and bottom line numbers beat expectations.
For fiscal year 2025, the company expects revenues of $61-64 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.80-3.00.
