Categories Earnings, Health Care
Pfizer affirms FY25 earnings guidance, provides full-year 2026 outlook
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) has reaffirmed its earnings outlook for fiscal 2025 and revised revenue guidance. The pharma giant also initiated guidance for fiscal 2026.
- The company continues to expect full-year 2025 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $3.00 per share to $3.15 per share
- The revised forecast for FY25 revenue is $62 billion, compared to $61-64 billion estimated earlier
- For fiscal 2026, the management forecasts revenues in the range of $59.5 billion to $62.5 billion
- The guidance for revenues from COVID-19 products for FY26 is $5 billion
- FY26 operational revenue growth is expected to be 4% year-over-year, at the midpoint, excluding both COVID-19 and LOE products
- Full-year 2026 adjusted earnings are expected to be in the range of $2.80 per share to $3.00 per share
- The effective tax rate on adjusted income is expected to be approximately 15%
- The firm sees 2026 adjusted SI&A expenses in the range of $12.5 to $13.5 billion, reflecting its cost realignment program
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
DRI Earnings: Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2026 sales and profit rise YoY
Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI), a leading fine dining restaurant chain, on Thursday reported an increase in sales and adjusted earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Total sales
CarMax (KMX) Q3 2026 earnings drop on lower sales; results beat estimates
Used car retailer CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) on Thursday reported a decline in earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, hurt by lower sales. However, both revenues and earnings
ACN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Accenture’s Q1 2026 financial results
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported its first quarter 2026 earnings results today. Revenues of $18.7 billion increased 6% in US dollars and 5% in local currency compared to the same period a