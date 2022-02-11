Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, Other Industries
PM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Philip Morris Q4 financial results
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results.
Net revenues increased 9% year-over-year to $8.1 billion.
The reported net income amounted to $2.09 billion compared to $1.97 billion in the year-ago period.
Reported EPS rose 5% YoY to $1.34 while adjusted EPS rose 7% YoY to $1.35
