PNC Financial reports higher Q1 2025 revenue and profit

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) reported higher revenues for the first quarter of 2025 when the financial services company’s earnings increased by double digits.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $1.40 billion or $3.51 per share in the March quarter, compared to $1.24 billion or $3.10 per share in the comparable period of 2024.

Revenues moved up 6% annually to $5.45 billion in Q1. During the quarter, the company returned $0.8 billion of capital to shareholders, reflecting $0.6 billion of dividends on common shares and $0.2 billion of common share repurchases.

“Regardless of market developments, our balance sheet is well-positioned and we continue to expect record net interest income and solid positive operating leverage in 2025,” said Bill Demchak, PNC’s chief executive officer.

Prior Performance