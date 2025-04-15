Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

PNC Financial reports higher Q1 2025 revenue and profit

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) reported higher revenues for the first quarter of 2025 when the financial services company’s earnings increased by double digits.

PNC Financial Group Q1 2025 earnings infographic

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $1.40 billion or $3.51 per share in the March quarter, compared to $1.24 billion or $3.10 per share in the comparable period of 2024.

Revenues moved up 6% annually to $5.45 billion in Q1. During the quarter, the company returned $0.8 billion of capital to shareholders, reflecting $0.6 billion of dividends on common shares and $0.2 billion of common share repurchases.

Regardless of market developments, our balance sheet is well-positioned and we continue to expect record net interest income and solid positive operating leverage in 2025,” said Bill Demchak, PNC’s chief executive officer.

