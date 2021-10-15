PNC Financial Services (PNC) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenues were up 21% year-over-year to $5.1 billion compared to the previous year.

Net income attributable to diluted common shares was $1.49 billion, or $3.30 per share, compared to $1.5 billion, or $3.39 per share, last year.

Adjusted Earnings were reported at $3.75 per share.