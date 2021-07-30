Procter & Gamble (PG) Earnings: 4Q21 Key Numbers

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 7% year-over-year to $18.9 billion. Organic sales increased 4%.

GAAP net income rose 4% to $2.9 billion while GAAP EPS grew 6% to $1.13 compared to the same period a year ago. Core EPS fell 3% to $1.13.

Both the top and bottom line numbers surpassed market projections.

For the full year of 2022, P&G expects both reported and organic sales to grow 2-4% year-over-year. GAAP EPS is expected to grow 6-9% versus GAAP EPS of $5.50 in FY2021. Core EPS is expected to grow 3-6% versus core EPS of $5.66 in FY2021.

