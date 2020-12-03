CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Q3 2021 Earnings Call

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) Q3 2021 earnings call dated Dec. 02, 2020
Corporate Participants:
Maria Riley — Senior Director of Investor Relations
George Kurtz — President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder
Burt Podbere — Chief Financial Officer
Analysts:
Sterling Auty — J.P. Morgan — Analyst
Saket Kalia — Barclays — Analyst
Tal Liani — Bank of America — Analyst
Brian Essex — Goldman Sachs — Analyst
Alex Henderson — Needham — Analyst
Rob Owens — Piper Sandler — Analyst
Fatima Boolani — UBS — Analyst
Shaul Eyal — Oppenheimer & Company — Analyst
Andrew Nowinski — D.A. Davidson — Analyst
Matt Hedberg — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst
_______
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here
Most Popular
Zscaler stock rises on Q1 earnings announcement
Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular trading hours on Wednesday. The software company reported Q1 revenue of $142.6 million, up 52% year-over-year, and higher than
Infographic: Highlights of CrowdStrike Holdings’ (CRWD) Q3 2021 earnings report
Cybersecurity technology company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) Wednesday said its third-quarter revenues surged 86% aided by the demand spurred by digital transformation. The results also surpassed the market's projection.
Alexion’s long-term prospects remain intact amid continued focus on rare diseases
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) has stood out in the crowded pharmaceuticals marketplace by developing effective treatments for certain rare health conditions. The strategy is expected to come in handy for