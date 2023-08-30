CrowdStrike (CRWD) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total revenue was $731.6 million, up 37% from the same period a year ago.

GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike was $8.5 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to a loss of $49.3 million, or $0.21 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.74.

Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.

The company expects total revenue of $775.4-778.0 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Prior performance