CrowdStrike (CRWD) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Total revenue was $731.6 million, up 37% from the same period a year ago.
GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike was $8.5 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to a loss of $49.3 million, or $0.21 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.74.
Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.
The company expects total revenue of $775.4-778.0 million for the third quarter of 2024.
