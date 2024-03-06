Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
CrowdStrike Q4 profit more than doubles on strong revenue growth, beats estimates
Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported a sharp increase in adjusted earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024. The numbers also topped expectations.
Total revenue increased 33% year-over-year to $845.3 million in the January quarter from $637.4 million last year and came in above estimates. Subscription revenue advanced 33%, and Professional Services revenue rose 26%.
The company’s adjusted earnings more than doubled to $0.95 per share during the three months. Earnings also beat estimates. Net income attributable to CrowdStrike, on an unadjusted basis, was $53.7 million or $0.22 per share in Q4, compared to a loss of $47.5 million or $0.20 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.
