Procter & Gamble reports mixed Q2 results

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported second-quarter 2020 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The consumer goods major reported second-quarter revenue of $19.7 billion, up 8% year-over-year, and higher than the Wall Street projection. Meanwhile, net income of $1.47 per share missed the target that analysts had predicted.

PG shares rose 1.7% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained a modest 5% in the trailing 12 months.

Prior performance