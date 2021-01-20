Procter & Gamble reports mixed Q2 results

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported second-quarter 2020 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The consumer goods major reported second-quarter revenue of $19.7 billion, up 8% year-over-year, and higher than the Wall Street projection. Meanwhile, net income of $1.47 per share missed the target that analysts had predicted.
PG shares rose 1.7% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained a modest 5% in the trailing 12 months.
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Procter & Gamble Q2 earnings call transcript
Prior performance
Most Popular
Morgan Stanley (MS) Q4 earnings: Infographic
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the markets open on Wednesday. The banking titan reported a 26% rise in Q4 revenues to $13.6 billion, beating the
Infographic: UnitedHealth Group (UNH) reports Q4 2020 earnings
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results today. Revenues grew 7% to $65.5 billion year-over-year, helped by 21% growth at Optum. Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth shareholders
NFLX Earnings: All you need to know about Netflix Q4 2020 earnings results
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today. Revenues grew 21.5% year-over-year to $6.6 billion. Net income totaled $542 million, or $1.19 per share, compared to $587