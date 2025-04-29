Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
PYPL Earnings: PayPal reports higher Q1 2025 revenue and profit
PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) on Tuesday reported a modest increase in revenue for the first quarter of 2025 when the payment service giant’s adjusted earnings rose by double digits.
First-quarter revenues came in at $7.85 billion, compared to $7.7 billion in the corresponding period of 2024. On a reported basis, net profit was $1.29 billion or $1.29 per share in Q1, up 45% and 56% respectively from the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted earnings were $1.33 per share in the March quarter, compared to $1.08 per share in the year-ago quarter. For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings to be in the range of $1.29 per share to $1.31 per share.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key highlights from Pfizer’s (PFE) Q1 2025 earnings results
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Revenues decreased 8% year-over-year to $13.7 billion. GAAP net income decreased 5% to $2.96 billion, or $0.52 per
General Motors (GM) Q1 2025 revenue and adj. earnings beat estimates
Auto giant General Motors (NYSE: GM) on Tuesday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting an increase in revenue and adjusted profit. The results also topped expectations.
McDonald’s Q1 Earnings Preview: Signs of improvement or more challenges ahead?
McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is actively working to recover from the recent food contamination incident, which has hurt sales and dealt a blow to its reputation. The focus is on