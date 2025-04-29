PYPL Earnings: PayPal reports higher Q1 2025 revenue and profit

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) on Tuesday reported a modest increase in revenue for the first quarter of 2025 when the payment service giant’s adjusted earnings rose by double digits.

First-quarter revenues came in at $7.85 billion, compared to $7.7 billion in the corresponding period of 2024. On a reported basis, net profit was $1.29 billion or $1.29 per share in Q1, up 45% and 56% respectively from the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted earnings were $1.33 per share in the March quarter, compared to $1.08 per share in the year-ago quarter. For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings to be in the range of $1.29 per share to $1.31 per share.

Prior Performance