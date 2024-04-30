Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
PYPL Earnings: PayPal reports higher revenue and profit for Q1 2024
PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced financial results for the first quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in revenues and adjusted profit. The top line also exceeded analysts’ estimates.
First-quarter revenues came in at $7.7 billion, compared to $7.04 billion in the corresponding period of 2023. Analysts were looking for a slower increase. For the second quarter, the company expects revenues to grow by around 6.5%.
Adjusted earnings were $1.08 per share in the three months, compared to $0.85 per share in the year-ago quarter. On a reported basis, net profit increased to $888 million or $0.83 per share in Q1 from $795 million or $0.70 per share last year.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key highlights from Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Q1 2024 earnings results
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Worldwide revenue was $8.77 billion, up 26% from the year-ago quarter, driven by increases of 16% in
MCD Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from McDonald’s Q1 2024 financial results
McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $6.1 billion. Revenue growth was 4% in constant currencies. Net income grew 7% to
KO Earnings: All you need to know about Coca-Cola’s Q1 2024 earnings results
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net revenues grew 3% year-over-year to $11.3 billion. Organic revenues grew 11%. Net income attributable to shareowners