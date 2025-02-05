QCOM Earnings: Qualcomm Q1 2025 profit rises on higher revenues

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), a leading manufacturer and supplier of digital wireless communication products, Wednesday reported higher revenues and profit for the first quarter of 2025.

December-quarter revenues increased 17% from last year to $11.67 billion. Revenue from the CDMA Technologies division grew 20% and Technology Licensing revenue rose 5% during the three months.

Net income was $3.18 billion or $2.83 per share in Q1, compared to $2.77 billion or $2.46 per share in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Adjusted profit increased to $3.41 per share in Q1 from $2.75 per share last year.

Prior Performance