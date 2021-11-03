Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

QCOM Earnings: Qualcomm Q4 revenues grow 12%; earnings top expectations

Chipmaker Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) on Wednesday reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 amid continued uptick in microprocessor demand across industries. The company also provided guidance for the first quarter.

Qualcomm Q4 2021 earnings infographic

At $9.34 billion, fourth-quarter revenues were up 12% from the prior-year quarter and well above the consensus forecast. The top-line benefited from the elevated chip demand and the company’s investments in 5G.

Net income was $2.79 billion or $2.45 per share, compared to $2.96 billion or $2.58 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted profit moved up to $2.55 per share from $1.45 per share last year and topped the Street view.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Qualcomm’s Q4 results

In the past twelve months, Qualcomm’s shares dropped around 6%. Following Wednesday’s earnings announcement, the stock made strong gains in the evening, after closing the regular session higher.

Prior Performance

  • Qualcomm Q1 2021 earnings

