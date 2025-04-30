Qualcomm Q2 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), which develops and delivers digital wireless communications products, is set to report second-quarter 2025 results today after the closing bell.

It is estimated that Q2 earnings, adjusted for one-off items, increased to $2.82 per share from $2.44 per share in the prior year period. The consensus revenue estimate is $10.66 billion for the March quarter.

In the first quarter of 2025, revenues increased 17% from last year to $11.67 billion. Revenue from the CDMA Technologies division grew 20% and Technology Licensing revenue rose 5%.

Net income was $3.18 billion or $2.83 per share in Q1, compared to $2.77 billion or $2.46 per share in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Adjusted profit increased to $3.41 per share from $2.75 per share last year.