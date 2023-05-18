ROST Earnings: Highlights of Ross Stores’ Q1 2023 results

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST), which operates a chain of off-price apparel and home accessories stores, on Thursday announced results for the first quarter of 2023.
- Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $1.09 per share or $371 million, compared to $0.97 per share or $338 million last year
- First-quarter sales came in at $4.5 billion, up from $4.3 billion recorded in the prior-year period
- Comparable store sales increased 1% year-over-year during the three-month period
- Operating margin for the period was 10.1%, down from 10.8% in the same period of 2022
- During the first quarter, the company repurchased 2.2 million shares for an aggregate price of $234 million
- The management expects that comparable store sales would be relatively flat in the second quarter of 2023
- The company projects earnings per share in the range of $1.07 to $1.14 for the July quarter
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Infographic: Key highlights from Alibaba Group’s (BABA) Q4 2023 earnings results
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenue was $30.3 billion, up 2% year-over-year. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $3.42 billion
WMT Earnings: All you need to know about Walmart’s Q1 2024 earnings results
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Consolidated revenues grew 7.6% year-over-year to $152.3 billion. Revenues were up 7.7% in constant currency. Consolidated net income attributable
Earnings: Highlights of Take-Two Interactive’s (TTWO) Q4 2023 results
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter 2023 revenues increased sharply, aided by strong booking growth. March-quarter revenues rose 56% annually to $1.45 billion from $930