Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Q1 2023 Earnings Summary

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) reported total revenues of $2.9 billion for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $1 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net loss was $47.9 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to $1.16 billion, or $4.58 per share, last year. Adjusted net loss was $58.9 million, or $0.23 per share.

The company expects adjusted EPS of $1.50-1.60 for the second quarter of 2023 and $4.40-4.80 for the full year of 2023.