Salesforce Q1 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Customer relationship management platform Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) will be reporting first-quarter 2025 financial results today after the closing bell.
It is estimated that earnings, excluding special items, jumped to $2.37 per share in Q1 from $1.69 per share in the comparable period of 2024. It is in line with the forecast issued by the Salesforce leadership. On average, analysts forecast revenues of $9.15 billion for the April quarter. The company is looking for revenues in the range of $9.12 billion to $9.17 billion.
In Q4 2024, revenues grew 11% annually to $9.29 billion and topped expectations, with all key operating segments registering strong growth. Excluding non-recurring items, January-quarter earnings increased to $2.29 per share from $1.68 per share in the same quarter a year earlier. On an unadjusted basis, net profit was $1.45 billion or $1.47 per share in the fourth quarter.
