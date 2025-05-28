Categories LATEST
Salesforce Q1 2026 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Customer relationship management platform Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) will be reporting its first-quarter 2026 financial results today after the closing bell.
Listen to Salesforce’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
It is estimated that earnings, excluding special items, rose to $2.55 per share in Q1 from $2.44 per share in the comparable period of 2025. On average, analysts forecast revenues of $9.75 billion for the April quarter.
In the fourth quarter of 2025, adjusted earnings rose to $2.78 per share from $2.29 per share in the same period in the prior year. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a profit of $1.71 billion or $1.75 per share for Q4.
It generated revenues of $10.0 billion in the January quarter, compared to $9.29 billion in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2024.
