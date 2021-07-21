Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Seagate Technology (STX) Earnings Infographic: Q4 results beat estimates

Storage solutions provider Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) announced fourth-quarter 2021 results on Wednesday morning, reporting a double-digit increase in earnings and revenues. The results also topped the market’s projection.

The adjusted net income was $2.00 per share in the June quarter, up from last year’s earnings of $1.20 per share and above the consensus estimates. Reported profit rose to $482 million or $2.07 per share from $166 million or $0.64 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The strong bottom-line performance reflects a 20% increase in revenues to $3.01 billion. The top-line also exceeded the expert’s forecast.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Seagate’s Q4 report

Seagate’s shares gained in early Wednesday soon after the earnings announcement, after closing the previous session higher.

(this story will be updated shortly)

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Apple (AAPL) Stock

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock

Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

KO Earnings: All you need to know about Coca-Cola Q2 2021 earnings results

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue grew 42% year-over-year to $10.1 billion. Organic revenues grew 37%. Net income attributable to shareowners rose 48%

Johnson & Johnson beats in Q2; raises FY guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The pharmaceutical giant reported Q2 sales of $23.3 billion, up 27% year-over-year and

IBM earnings: Q2 profit, revenues top expectations

Tech giant IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM) on Monday said its second-quarter revenues and profit increased as demand conditions improved. The results also surpassed experts’ predictions. An improvement in the performance

Tags

HardwareIT services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top