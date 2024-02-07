Snap (SNAP) Earnings: 4Q23 Key Numbers

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) reported revenue of $1.36 billion, up 5% year-over-year.

Net loss was $248 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to $288 million, or $0.18 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 43% YoY to $0.08.

Daily active users (DAUs) were 414 million in Q4 2023, up 10%, year-over-year.

For the first quarter of 2024, the company expects revenue of $1.09-1.13 billion.

