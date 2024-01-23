Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
JNJ Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Johnson & Johnson’s Q4 2023 financial results
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Reported sales increased 7.3% year-over-year to $21.4 billion.
Net earnings increased 28% to $4.1 billion and EPS rose 39.3% to $1.70 from last year. Adjusted EPS rose 11.7% to $2.29.
Both revenue and earnings beat estimates.
For the full year of 2024, the company expects adjusted EPS of $10.55-10.75. Reported sales are expected to be $87.8-88.6 billion.
The stock stayed red during premarket hours on Tuesday.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key highlights from Lockheed Martin’s (LMT) Q4 2023 earnings results
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales were $18.9 billion compared to $19 billion in the same period last year. Net earnings were $1.86
VZ Earnings: Everything you need to know about Verizon’s Q4 2023 results
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) on Tuesday reported lower revenues and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023. The telecom giant’s fourth-quarter adjusted earnings declined to $1.08 per share from
Procter & Gamble (PG) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales increased 3% year-over-year to $21.4 billion. Organic sales grew 4%. Net earnings attributable to