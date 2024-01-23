JNJ Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Johnson & Johnson’s Q4 2023 financial results

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Reported sales increased 7.3% year-over-year to $21.4 billion.

Net earnings increased 28% to $4.1 billion and EPS rose 39.3% to $1.70 from last year. Adjusted EPS rose 11.7% to $2.29.

Both revenue and earnings beat estimates.

For the full year of 2024, the company expects adjusted EPS of $10.55-10.75. Reported sales are expected to be $87.8-88.6 billion.

The stock stayed red during premarket hours on Tuesday.

Prior performance